



Four days after the album’s release, Pelagic Records has now unveiled the second music video from Alter, the collaborative album from dark ambient legend Lustmord and Årabrot’s Karin Park. Having made its premiere at the Roadburn Festival, the video for “Twin Flames,” created by Lustmord, reflects the album’s themes in contrasts of light and shade, with Park’s emotive and ethereal voice like a ghostly presence atop Brian Williams’ stark yet lush instrumentation; referring to Lustmord as the “Gustave Doré of music,” Park recalls her collaboration with Williams as “Painting magical pictures with a sound that is so vast, it gives space for your own imagination,” making for a dramatic departure from the still experimental but more industrialized pop and rock textures of her work in Årabrot. Released on June 25, Alter is now available via Pelagic Records’ Bandcamp as a name-your-price item, with CD and vinyl editions available on the label’s webstore; “Twin Flames” follows the June 8 release of the “Song of Sol” video from the album, also created by Lustmord with the visuals marking a continuous visual accompaniment – both videos present their respective songs in edited form. Alter presents Lustmord’s second release of 2021, following the May release of Dark Matter, while Årabrot’s ninth album Norwegian Gothic appeared in April; Park’s latest solo effort, Church of Imagination was released in March of 2020.













Lustmord

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Karin Park

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Årabrot

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Pelagic Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)