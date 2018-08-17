Second full-length album from Dead Lines





Dead Lines, the Swedish industrial project of Peter Glaas has announced a new album, Gently, will be released September 11t in digital format via Bandcamp, with three songs available for download now with pre-order. The nine track album combines relentless classic analog noise and modern electronic precision in what is described as “an exercise in industrial chaos.”







The one man electronic act came on the scene in 2016 with the debut single, “Alive,” followed closely by by the Gnawed Bones EP. A full-length album, Surgery of the Soul, and second EP, Feeding Fears, were released in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Glaas began working with synths in 2001 and draws influence from old-school industrial bands including Skinny Puppy, MINISTRY, and Einstürzende Neubauten.

Dead Lines

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)