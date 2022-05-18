



Lisa Gerrard’s impact on music can’t be understated, not just as the vocalist for Dead Can Dance, but also for her numerous contributions to cinema, working with the likes of Hans Zimmer, Christopher Young, Jeff Rona, Ennio Morricone, and Marcello De Francisci. Now, Gerrard and De Francisi have embarked on another collaboration to makr the duo’s second album together, titled Exaudia, with “Until We Meet Again” acting as its first single. “I met Marcello while I was composing for a film called Kings,” Gerrard explains, going on to praise his skills as an engineer and his amiable personality, with De Francisi echoing the sentiment, “It has been an absolute gift to work alongside Lisa once again on this work, which we wrote very much with the intention to inspire her fan base both on the listening and cinematic end.”

The “Until We Meet Again” single is due for release on June 17, at which time pre-orders for Exaudia will become available; the record will be released on August 26 via Atlantic Curve, the imprint headed by Daryl Bamonte, best known for his tenure as a member of The Cure. Formed as part of Schubert Music Europe GmbH, Atlantic Curve also released in 2021 Gerrard’s Burn album with her Dead Can Dance band mate Jules Maxwell; Bamonte comments that he was honored at Gerrard’s proposal to release Exaudia, stating that “This album shows the immense range of both Lisa’s and Marcello’s talents.”

Aside from Burn and the aforementioned Kings score, Gerrard and De Francisci have previously collaborated on the soundtracks for Oranges and Sunshine, In/Sight, Balibo, and Samsara with Michael Stearns.

Lisa Gerrard

Marcello De Francisci

Atlantic Curve

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)