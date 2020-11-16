



From Virginia Beach comes Modal Citizan, presenting a ’90s inspired alternative and industrial rock sound and themes of tragedy, death, and resolve; these themes adorn the 19 tracks on the band’s debut album, Control Alter Deplete, released on November 11. Following the release of three digital singles, the album notably features on several of these tracks the production and engineering talents of Sean Beavan and Amir Derakh, as well as Jamie King, and Mike Marsh; Beavan is most known for his work with Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson, as well as his own band 8MM, and most recently 3TEETH, while Derakh is a founding member of Julien-K, Orgy, and recently provided additional production and mixing to Ghostfeeder’s 2019 Star Beast album. Modal Citizan is fronted by Ryan Kali Jones, with guitarist Adam Fueston, and bassist Shaun Waff, with additional contributions from drummer David Fueston and Kristina Holland on backup vocals; Control Alter Deplete is now available via all digital and streaming platforms.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)