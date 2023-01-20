



Dan Milligan (The Joy Thieves, Mary’s Window) and Scott-David Allen (A Covenant of Thorns) have already made a splash with the shoegazing alternative pop/rock of The Burying Kind, releasing a self-titled EP in 2021, followed by the Tragic Airwaves full-length in 2022. Through their writing and recording sessions, the pair also delved into other aspects of their collaborative influences, resulting in The Wandering, the first EP from their eponymous side project. Drawing on the traditions laid down by such trailblazers as Brian Eno, Robin Guthrie, Harold Budd, and Peter Gabriel’s soundtrack work, the five-track EP is in Allen’s words, “an exploration of the way we allow our minds to roam, as we fave the monotony of our day-to-day lives.” Milligan adds that the duo discovered a mutual love of ambient instrumental music, using some of those elements in The Burying Kind, “so we thought it might be fun to dedicate some time to writing a few ambient songs together.” Released on January 18, The Wandering was mixed by Milligan and mastered by James Scott, and is now available via Bandcamp in digital and limited edition CD formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)