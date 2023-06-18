



Following the announcement of the band’s formation earlier this year, GIVE/TAKE has released the introductory single and music video from Scorpion Tea, titled “Scarlet Misquote.” Driven by the propulsive rhythms of Edley ODowd, best known as the drummer for Psychic TV prior to the band’s dissolution, the song and its accompanying video, directed by vocalist Anthony Diaz, explore themes of “what happens when a single baleful missive causes one’s entire understanding to unravel.” The band is rounded out by guitarist Christian Cruz and bassist Fern Puma, producing a grating, gyrating blend of post-punk and death rock, with the video taking inspiration from the work of legendary choreographer Bob Fosse; “The dancers in the piece seemed mesmerized, their strings pulled by an unseen force,” Diaz explains, “I wanted to incorporate this idea with the hypnotic quality and longing breathlessness of ‘Scarlet Misquote,’ while still drawing on Scorpion Tea’s style of brightside-facing hilarity.”







Shot and edited by Vlad Tipicidi, the video for “Scarlet Misquote” was shot on location in New York City at the Cutting Room and Hair Queen, featuring masks designed by Beckie Kravetz. The song is the first single from the forthcoming self-titled album from Scorpion Tea, due to arrive on October 27 via GIVE/TAKE; the single features the additional Drag on the Night remix by label mates DEATHDANCE. Also available is the “Dig Your Own Grave” pass in a limited edition casket lined with scarlet glitter and pull-out card drawer; the card includes the “Scarlet Misquote” single, early access to the next two singles, unreleased studio cuts and remixes, exclusive artwork, VIP access to select events, a behind-the-scenes video, and more. The Scorpion Tea album was recorded with Thomas Dolas (Thee Oh Sees, Mister Elevator) and Joo Joo (Air Bol Bol) at Studio 22 in Los Angeles.





Scorpion Tea

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

GIVE/TAKE

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)