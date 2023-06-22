



Following the release of his latest single and music video, Australian industrial act Schkeuditzer Kreuz has announced a series of European and U.K. tour dates. Running from September 14 until October 21, the tour will see founder Kieren Hills bringing forth his crusty brand of doom-laden grooves and distorted punk stylings to London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Berlin, Leipzig, Prague, Vienna, Milan, Stuttgart, and more, with a full listing of dates available via the artist’s website.







The tour celebrates the forthcoming release of Schkeuditzer Kreuz’s sophomore full-length album, titled No Life Left, with last month’s release of “Joy” serving as its introductory single; Hills refers to the song as “unbridled ecstatic destruction,” with the single now available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp. A second single is expected to arrive in July, with No Life Left to be released on August 25 via Bad Habit Records in Australia, and distributed in the U.S. by Sorry State Records. The album follows up on the Isolated and Alone debut released on December 14, 2021.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)