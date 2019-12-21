



Friday, December 20 marks the release of the long-awaited self-titled debut from dark electronic act Scere. Fronted by the soulful voice of Coral and backed by the instrumental production of Ged Denton and Jules Seifert, the EP features five original tracks that blend ambient trip-hop grooves with emotive lyrics in a style sure to appeal to fans of Collide, 12 Rounds, and Curve; rounding the EP out are three remixes provided by Featured (Julian Beeston – Nitzer Ebb, Cubanate) and Word Made Flesh (Phil Barry – Cubanate, Be My Enemy). Also band mates in Der Prosector, Denton and Seifert are longtime veterans of the industrial music scene – Denton is best known for his work with C-Tec and Crisis N.T.I., while Seifert’s skills as a mastering engineer and as operator of Epic Audio Media have seen him work with the likes of Mortiis, <PIG>, Je$us Loves Amerika, Cyanotic, Gravity Kills, Chemlab, and more.







Along with the EP’s release, Scere has also unveiled a music video for the opening track “Surfacing.” Directed by Blake Hay and produced by Dark Effect Pictures, the video showcases the dancing artistry of Claire Henderson. A video for “Because I” was released in 2017, also produced by Dark Effects Pictures and featuring actress Shannon Berry from Australian TV series Offspring; a new remastered version of the track is included on the Scere EP, which can be purchased now via the band’s website.





Scere

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Epic Audio Media

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)