Scandroid releases Michael Jackson cover for the Halloween season





Scandroid – the synthwave project of Klayton (Celldweller, Circle of Dust) – has released as the latest single from the project’s upcoming sophomore album Monochrome a cover of the classic Michael Jackson song “Thriller,” rendered in the project’s modern synthwave style. The single, along with its accompanying lyric video, was released on Friday, October 13 in time for the Halloween season; the video premiered via The Nerdist , featuring robotic zombies and werewolves performing dance moves paying homage to Jackson’s iconic original version. Klayton states, “I knew when I started the album that I wanted to do a Halloween-related track. It only took me 1/4 of a second to conclude this would be my perfect chance to cover a track I loved during the ’80s.” Monochrome will be released on October 27 via FiXT in multiple formats; the album also includes the PYLOT remix of “Thriller” as a bonus track. Pre-orders are available now.

The “Thriller” single continues Klayton’s tradition of releasing seasonal tracks. Monochrome‘s previous single, “The Force Theme” was released on May 4, 2017; the artist had released on the same date two years prior under his Celldweller moniker a rendition of “The Imperial March,” both paying tribute to legendary themes from the Star Wars saga composed by John Williams. Also as Celldweller, Klayton had on Halloween of 2010 released a cover of the theme for John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher classic Halloween, and in December of that year a Christmas single for “Mother’s Arms,” which was revisited on his 2017 Celldweller album Offworld.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)