



Scandroid, the synthwave moniker of musician/producer Klayton, has announced the release of The Darkness and The Light, a double-album that at long last collects the artist’s two previous albums into a single collective whole. The new album contains the original tracks from 2018’s The Darkness and 2019’s The Light, now supplemented with additional tracks exclusive to this collection, with the album totalling 19 tracks; among the new tracks are “Less Than Zero” featuring King Protea, “Limelight,” and “Dark Tide” featuring Megan McDuffee. Due for release on December 11 via FiXT Neon, The Darkness and The Light is now available for pre-order in digital, CD, and cassette formats via Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore; the cassette will be released in “dark” and “light” variants, with both appearing in a limited edition bundle.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)