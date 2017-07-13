Satyricon announces ninth album, European tour





After nearly three years, Satyricon’s ninth studio album, Deep Calleth Upon Deep is set for a September 22 release on Napalm Records. The album – recorded earlier this year in Oslo, Norway, and Vancouver, Canada, and mixed by celebrated engineer and producer Mike Fraser, who is best known for his work with AC/DC and previously worked with SATYRICON on 2006’s Now, Diabolical – marks a turning point for the group. Front man Satyr explains that he decided “…either this is the beginning of something new or it’s gonna be my last record. If this is going to be the last, then it needs to be something special. If there are more records, then I’d better make sure that this is so different from the last one that it feels like a new beginning.” He describes the album as “really, really dark, very spiritual, and filled with confidence and energy,” and says that the title is based on his belief that “to be able to inhale and completely understand” any art requires effort on the part of the listener; “If you get it all after a couple of listens, you know that it probably won’t stay with you. So the title is saying, ‘From the depth of the people making this record to the depth of the listener…’ If you want to take part in this journey, you should be prepared to dig deep down in the darkest corner of your soul with us.” The album cover features an obscure 1898 drawing by renowned Norwegian artist Edvard Munch.

Satyricon kicks off a European tour in support of the album on July 17 at the Bang Your Head Festival in Balingen, Germany; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Satyricon website. Deep Calleth Upon Deep will be available for pre-order beginning in August in CD digipak, gatefold vinyl, and digital formats.

Satyricon

Napalm Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)