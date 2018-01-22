Satyricon announces final tour headlining the U.S.





In support of the band’s latest album, Deep Calleth Upon Deep, Norway’s Satyricon has announced what will be the band’s final headlining tour of the United States for this Spring. “As our U.S fans will have noticed, we haven’t toured there in nine years,” states band leader Satyr, continuing, “I like America and I like Americans, but unfortunately touring there has been a difficult chapter in the history of Satyricon.” Long heralded as one of the darkest entities in the Norwegian black metal scene, Deep Calleth Upon Deep saw Satyr and band mate Frost dispensing some of the band’s most erratic, raw, and progressive material; Satyr comments further, “I am hoping that one final headlining tour can be a good way of sharing some electric musical moments with our U.S. fans, whom we love just as much as all our other fans across the world.” The tour is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles, CA on May 13 and running throughout the month with stops in Canada and ending on May 30 in Austin, TX; included on the itinerary is a headlining appearance at the Maryland Death Fest. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Saytricon website. Deep Calleth Upon Deep is Satyricon’s ninth studio album, released on September 22 via Napalm Records.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)