



Sataray has been proving a formidable force in the darkly ambient realms, and now, she has signed with Scry Recordings for the release of her new Blood Trine Moon. From the EP, “The Lake” made its premiere on New Noise on December 8, with the artist commenting that the track “explores the desire to soothe the ferocity of one’s inner landscape through the energy of a deep, dark body of water,” exemplifying Sataray’s blend of harsh industrial textures with the cavernous and occultic resonance of dungeon synth. Furthermore, with its title a metaphorical reflection on the creative process, Blood Trine Moon sees Sataray touching on the ritualistic elements of dark ambient, “exploring varied states of consciousness within occult explorations of the natural world.” Blood Trine Moon follows the January 2021 release of the split Argyropoeia EP with Zania Morgan, as well as the 2020 “Saturn” single and her own 2019 Nocturnum debut; mastered by Casey Chittenden Jones and with artwork created by regular collaborator Anima Nocturna, the EP is due for digital release on February 11, 2022 via Scry Recordings, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)