



Following the release of the band’s self-titled album, Satanic Planet has now unveiled the record’s fifth music video. Directed and edited by Dennis Bersales, “Strangers” presents a myriad of darkly reflective visuals to complement the track’s insidious menace, the slow beats, deep bass rolls, and desperate vocals augmented by images of drenched in blood, fire, and flesh. “Strangers” follows the videos for “Devil In Me,” “Passage,” “999,” and “Baphomet,” as well as the standalone benefit single for “Steve​-​O Takes a Trip to Satanic Planet,” which was released in April.







Founded by Lucien Greaves, co-founder and spokesperson for The Satanic Temple, Satanic Planet consists of prolific punk provocateur and Three One G Records founder Justin Pearson and his Planet B band mate hip-hop producer Luke Henshaw, as well as legendary drummer Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Misfits, Suicidal Tendencies). Satanic Planet was released on May 28 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, available to purchase via the Three One G Records webstore and Bandcamp; the album features guest appearances by Jung Sing, Carrie Feller, Nomi Abadi, Travis Ryan, Shiva Honey, and Eric Livingston.





Satanic Planet

Facebook, Bandcamp

Dennis Bersales

Website

Justin Pearson

Facebook, Twitter

Three One G Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

The Satanic Temple

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Dave Lombardo

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)