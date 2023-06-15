



Two years after the darkly experimental electronic and industrial supergroup made its debut, Satanic Planet is now launching a crowdfunding campaign to embark on the Let Us Burn Tour as a direct oppositional response to musician Sean Feucht. For the tour, the band is determined to perform at the same public venues accommodating Feucht, which has included the Capitol buildings for several states, with front person and co-founder Lucien Greaves pointing out that despite differences of opinion, governments must by law maintain religious neutrality regarding parties taking advantage of public venues. “One thing the government can not do is preference his viewpoint over ours by giving him exclusive access to perform a concert on the Capitol grounds,” Greaves explains, calling Feucht a theocrat whose performances openly proselytize and attempt to court political favor; “Feucht seeks to use the stage to announce a theocratic stranglehold over the United States government, and we seek to rectify that by re-establishing pluralism.” He continues, “That stage is every bit as much ours as it is his, so, in the name of pluralism and religious liberty, there are some state capitols that are likely soon to be hosting Satanic Planet shows.” As stated, the goal of the campaign is to raise funds for Satanic Planet to perform at the same state capitols as Feucht, with Greaves clarifying that “We will not be able to sell tickets to the capitol grounds, we will surely draw protests, the stage and sound will likely be difficult, and the cost will not be insignificant.”

Greaves is best known as the co-founder and spokesperson for The Satanic Temple, with the band further consisting of Three One G Records founder and celebrated punk artist Justin Pearson, along with his Planet B band mate hip-hop producer Luke Henshaw. Satanic Planet’s self-titled debut album was released on May 28. 2021, featuring drums by Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Venamoris, Misfits, Suicidal Tendencies), as well as guest appearances by Jung Sing, Carrie Feller, Nomi Abadi, Travis Ryan, Shiva Honey, and Eric Livingston. The band also released a standalone single recorded with entertainer and stunt performer Steve-O (of Jackass fame) to benefit homeless and special-needs animals.

Satanic Planet has already submitted a request to perform at the Indiana State Capitol on August 12 of this year. The Let Us Burn Tour campaign has a set goal of $15,000, with the band stating that if requests to perform are denied, the fundraiser will be put towards a legal battle to follow. “This guarantees that your donation will serve to uphold religious freedom.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)