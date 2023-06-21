



It has been nearly two years since Sasha Darko’s last purely musical effort, with the release of the “Find Me” single seeing the multidisciplinary artist pushing his sound into even darker territory. Influenced by Ludwig Göransson’s score for Christopher Nolan’s 2020 sci-fi action thriller Tenet, the song features guest vocals by SINE‘s Rona Rougeheart to enhance its nightmarish ambience; available in two complementary mixes on Spotify, Darko states that the song is very simply “about struggling to find a person one could love.”







Darko’s music has encompassed various genres, including electro/industrial, dark ambient, rap and hip-hop, dark pop, sludge metal, and more. He is also an acclaimed video game programmer, having created games for the classic Sega Genesis console, and reviewing video games for several outlets. He is also an accomplished model, photographer, filmmaker, actor, and author. A more complete overview of his numerous works can be found in his biography on his website.

