



Having released a number of cassettes under the Nail Club and Latex Cop monikers, New Orleans based artist Sara Storm has initiated a new project, titled LANA, with a new EP release due for March 20 via Modern Tapes. Featuring Storm’s mesh of overly distorted synthesizers, drum machines, and vocals, the label describes the EP’s sound as “if early Cabaret Voltaire was in actuality a solitary, mournful lover stranded at a karaoke bar in the midwest at the center of a tragedy,” the songs “about the fight between anger and longing” presented as a box of 45-singles filtered through a Casio. The album’s concept pays tribute to Lana Tisdel, a survivor of the 1993 hate crime murders of Brandon Teena, Phillip DeVine, and Lisa Lambert; this incident was famously dramatized in the 1999 film Boys Don’t Cry, with Tisdel portrayed by Chloë Sevigny. Presented as a single track, the album’s six songs contain snippets of audio from the real story acting “as flashbacks to the pain before Tisdel’s lover died and to the way he was crucified.” Storm further explains, “The scene is a karaoke bar where Brandon Teena’s lost love sings to her former lover, hoping she can mean what she sings enough that Brandon will hear it. The room is smoky and everyone is a little drunk, but everyone sits rapt as Lana spills out her heart through a set of old favorites.”







LANA is now available for pre-order on Bandcamp in digital and cassette formats, with the second track, “Disappointment,” available to stream as a preview excerpt. Limited to 30 copies, the cassettes are professionally dubbed and hand-numbered with silkscreened black cardstock jacket printed in Chicago by Kihatsumomo, white cassette, and a download code.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)