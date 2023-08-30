



As the release of her new album rapidly approaches, Sapphira Vee has revealed the new music video for its first single, “What It Was.” With Vee’s voice standing front-and-center against darkly pulsating electronica and evocative violin melodies, the song is backed by equally vibrant visuals of light and shade, filmed by Christopher Greene and directed/edited by Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau). “What It Was” precedes the arrival of Sapphira Vee’s Fortune, her second full-length effort with Distortion Productions after 2022’s Aerial Human; mixed and mastered by Jules Seifert at Epic Audio Media, the album features additional contributions by the aforementioned Marcus, as well as Jean-Marc Lederman (Rohn-Lederman, The Wethermen, Fad Gadget), Veronica Tam, and Chava Sanberg. Pre-orders for Fortune are now available via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats, with the album due to be released on September 8.









Sapphira Vee

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Distortion Productions

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)