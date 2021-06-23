



Following up on the late 2020 release of The Mask, along wth its Unmasked remix companion and the By My Hand covers EP earlier this year, dark electro artist Sapphira Vee has announced details for her latest album. Already celebrated for her collaborative spirit having worked with the likes of Dogtablet and Jack Alberson, as well as remixing the likes of Dead Agent and SPANKTHENUN, the appropriately titled Duet sees Vee presenting three brand new tracks, each with a different vocalist – on the opening “Necessary” appears Mike Reidy (W.O.R.M., The Joy Thieves), while “The Heart Wants” features the electro/industrial scene’s very own patron saint Jim Semonik; calling the song a “‘straight from the gut’ track,” Vee expresses her hope to continue the “incredible chemistry” with Semonik, which she describes as having gone “far beyond a simple duet.” The same can be said of “The Unknowing Muse,” which features the legendary Chris Connelly, whose late 2020 Graveyard Sex album had initially inspired the song; “I began to write this song as a solo track,” Vee explains, “but quickly realized what was missing. I was honored when he, the very muse who whispered this tune in my ear, agreed to complete this song with his magic.” Adding to Duet are remixes of the three songs by Eva X, Caustic, Melodywhore, and The Joy Thieves, with the original tracks mixed and mastered by Jules Seifert at Epic Audio Media. The album is due for release on July 2 via Distortion Productions, with pre-orders available now via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)