



Sapphira Vee has certainly kept busy since the early 2022 release of her Aerial Human album, releasing several single/EPs and amping up her live schedule. Now, the artist has announced her forthcoming Fortune album, with “What It Was” serving as the first taste of what the record has to offer. Mixed and mastered by Jules Seifert at Epic Audio Media, Fortune continues Sapphira Vee’s trademark blend of pulsating post-industrial textures, trip-hop ambience, and melodic darkwave composition, scheduled to arrive on September 8 via Distortion Productions in digital and CD formats. Known for her collaborative spirit, the album features guest performances by Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau), Jean-Marc Lederman (Rohn-Lederman, The Wethermen, Fad Gadget), Veronica Tam, Chava Sanberg, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp.







Since the previous album, Sapphira Vee had released the Ascent, Mine, and Trippy EPs, all featuring remixes and collaborations with the likes of John D. Norten, Dogtablet, Nexus 2089 (formerly Last Relic), Dread Risks, Melodywhore, Chiasm, and more. Furthermore, Sapphira Vee will be performing onstage at the Atlas Brew Works in Washington, DC as part of the Distortion Productions Showcase, hosted by Vanguard DC, and headlined by Red Lokust and Amulet, with DJ MindJacket spinning. Joining her onstage as part of her live band will be Jim Marcus on percussion, with tickets and additional information available via the Facebook event page.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)