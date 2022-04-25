



It has been five years since Samael released Hegemony, yet the album’s themes of societal collapse and sociopolitical discord remain as relevant as they were in 2017. From that album comes the Swiss industrial/black metal band’s latest single for “Dictate of Transparency,” released on Friday, April 22 as a red 7-inch; limited to 500 copies, and featuring “Against All Enemies” as the B-side, the single is available to purchase via “>Napalm Records, while its frenetic music video accompaniment can be viewed on YouTube. “We do not make predictions,” Samael states, “We only make observations,” declaring the song’s themes of the “zeitgeist of the digital world” being an even more accurate description of today’s world. Hegemony was released on October 13, 2017 and is available digitally via Bandcamp, and via Napalm Records in CD digipak, limited edition red and black 2-LP vinyl, and as a deluxe boxset containing a flag, patch, and pendant.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)