



Saintfield – the duo of Ciara Adams and Ali Jafri – has announced that the band’s forthcoming full-length album will be produced by three time Grammy Award winning producer David Bottrill. Currently touring several studios to determine the best recording space, the band will begin recording on February 28, 2022 in Toronto, with Bottrill to take on mixing and production duties; having worked with Peter Gabriel and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on the Passion album, Saintfield comments that Bottrill “has the perfect background” to help the pair shape their “Alternative Global Sound.” Bottrill has also worked with the likes of TOOL, Robert Fripp and King Crimson, Rush, Smashing Pumpkins, IAMX, Mastadon, and many more; he also sits on the board of directors for Make Music Matter, a non-profit organization that uses art and music to foster youths in African communities affected by extreme poverty. Saintfield released the debut Into the World EP in March of this year, available now via Bandcamp.





Saintfield

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

David Bottrill

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)