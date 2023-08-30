



Veering from the harsher metal tones of Cardinal Wyrm and the hardcore aggression of Ransu’s Revenge, Pranjal Tiwari has been concentrating his creative efforts on the synthesized cinematic soundscapes of Safety Control Rod Axe Man – S.C.R.A.M. – with “A Rooftop Funeral” serving as his latest offering. “To me, there’s something about standing on a rooftop and looking out at a large city that inspires brooding and melancholy,” Tiwari explains, reflecting on the song’s themes of facing one’s own vulnerability in the face of great immensity; he continues, “It’s like being at a funeral and remembering a friend that has passed away,” drawing parallels between the monolithic structures of a city looking down with the struggle to survive and retain one’s spirit, “There’s an infinite gap between the two of you now, but you’ll always remember who they were.” Like the whole of The Inner City, the album on which “A Rooftop Funeral” appears, S.C.R.A.M.’s sound showcases the inspiration of ’70s and ’80s soundtracks, juxtaposing the dystopian ambience of Blade Runner with the reflective and introspective vibes of Taxi Driver. The song features a trumpet performance by Tiwari’s Cardinal Wyrm band mate Leila Abdul-Rauf, stating that “I knew that her soulful playing style would capture the complexity of all the above emotions perfectly.” The accompanying visualizer features artwork by Chris Moore animated by Shelby Lermo (Ulthar).







The Inner City marks S.C.R.A.M.’s third full-length effort, following 2020’s America, The Ritual and a 2021 split EP with Gridfailure. Along with Abdul-Rauf, the album features additional contributions by Cardinal Wyrm bandmate Nathan Bishop-Bolin on keyboards, Gridfailure’s David Brenner providing field recordings, and renowned session player Mac Gollehon (David Bowie, Duran Duran, Blondie) on trumpet. The Inner City will be released on October 6 via Tiwari’s Tumbril’s Wedge imprint in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.





