



Rustblade has announced the release of The Way of Darkness, a compilation paying tribute to the musical and cinematic legacy of John Carpenter. Often renowned as much for composing the soundtracks to his films, Carpenter has been heralded for nearly half a century as one of the most influential figures in modern horror and sci-fi, making him a perfect candidate for the Italian imprint, whose releases have included the horror soundtracks of Goblin’s Claudio Simonetti, Nino Rota, and Ennio Morricone. With The Way of Darkness, Rustblade features several interpretations of Carpenter’s music by the likes of Simonetti, Simulakrum Lab, Leæther Strip, Code Elektro, kETvECTOR, Motion Kapture, and more, covering such legendary themes as those for Halloween, Assault on Precint 13, The Fog, The Thing, and Escape From New York. Due for release on June 1 and mastered by Justin Bennett (kETvECTOR, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, :Bahntier//, ohGr, Skinny Puppy), the album is now available for pre-order, with the CD digipak edition limited to 300 copies, a holographic/lavender vinyl edition limited to 499 copies, and a deluxe box set limited to 149 copies, which includes a transparent magenta marble vinyl, CD, posters, and a transparent cover.







Having been focusing more on his musical output in recent years, Carpenter has been collaborating with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies, with the February 2021 release of Lost Themes III: Alive After Death on Sacred Bones Records being the group’s latest. The trio have also re-recorded several of Carpenter’s iconic themes from his cinematic oeuvre, as well as original material for imaginary movies. Lost Themes III is now available in digital, vinyl, and CD formats.





John Carpenter

Rustblade

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)