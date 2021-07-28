



Following her 2020 covers of Bishop Briggs’ “River” and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, Las Vegas dark rock/pop artist Rue Vox has unveiled her new single, “’90s Villain,” along with its lurid music video. “I wrote this song to kind of call myself out in how I’ve been a terrible girlfriend in my past,” Vox explains, the song’s title and themes reflecting on “how our character defects can find a way to take us out in the end.” As such, the video – directed by Shane O’Neal and with cinematography by Deed DeBruno, both of SonStudios – depicts Vox as a seductive serial killer who ends up murdered by one of her would-be-victims; with appearances by Heidi Shepherd and Henry Flury of Butcher Babies and Chris Kael of Five Finger Death Punch, the video and song, in Vox’s words, symbolize “how the worst parts of us have to die, sometimes involuntarily, in order for us to truly live.” Furthermore, O’Neal cites the influence of giallo and pulp cinema to enhance Vox’s concept of a female slasher – “the epitome of a ’90s villain.”







Having trained in classical styles and winning competitions in her teens, Vox moved from her native Detroit to Las Vegas to pursue her musical career. Blending modern alt. rock, pop, and dark electronic textures, her sound is characterized by her bold and passionate vocal delivery. “’90s Villain” marks her first release of original material as she continues to work with producers Brian Steele Medina (Gemini Syndrome) and Nikka Bling (Five Finger Death Punch).

