



Heralded by many as one of the original instigators of the “Riot Grrrl” scene, KatieJane Garside has established a formidable reputation fronting the underground punk bands Daisy Chainsaw and Queenadreena, as well as industrial pioneers Test Dept. Forming Ruby Throat in 2007 with Chris Whittingham, the duo pursued an even darker blend of alt. rock and neo-folk; now, the pair have reimagined Ruby Throat under the moniker of Liar, Flower – named for the 2018 compilation of the same name – and have announced a new album, Geiger Counter. Having spent the past 14 years living a life of isolation on a sailboat while raising a daughter, Garside explains, “this record was conceived and collected through a year of submersive meditation, trance and improvisation, insisted by my bird bones insisting; I went down deep into the soil, set alight corrupt files and malware, something needed routing out, taking me ever deeper.” Furthermore, Whittingham comments that all of the duo’s records are “played, recorded, mixed, mastered, art-worked, videoed, etc., solely by us, and in the end, there’s probably little else to say beyond the recordings.” With a release date of April 20, the album will be released digitally and in a special CD/vinyl package limited to 500 units, with the digital download also available as part of the bundle; orders will be shipped on June 8 and are now available to purchase via the One Little Indian Records webstore.





KatieJane Garside/Ruby Throat/Liar, Flower

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)