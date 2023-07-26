



From the band’s Hard Times album comes the music video for “Ostatni Taniec,” the latest single from Rozmazani. Set to the song’s stomping bass and raw electronic beats, the video explores decrepit industrial structures in disarray, shot by the duo at the Cementownia Grodziec – one of the largest cement mills in Poland and a poopular site for urban exploration (urbexing). The final track on the album, the band explains, “‘Ostatni Taniec’ is the song we wrote after last Industrial Festiwal Hoym Industry Fest 6,” the song’s title translating to “The Last Dance” and drawing heavily on the “Nervous, strong and quivering rhythm with melodeclamation of X-ray nd MRI results.”







With the pair separated by a distance of 250 kilometes, Rozmazani normally produce remotely by internet; in 2022, the band met in person on three separate occasions to write and record 30 songs, the results of which are featured on Hard Times. Following up on 2021’s SYNTHuzjazm, the album was released on February 2 via Diffuse Reality Records, and is available now through Bandcamp in digital and CD formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)