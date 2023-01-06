



It has been two years since the German electro and synthpop duo of Rotersand graced its audience with new music, but the silence has at last ended with today’s release of a new single. Arriving two years to the day after the “Grey” single, “Higher Ground” acts as a teaser for the band’s forthcoming album, following up on 2020’s How Do You Feel Today?. The new single also continues band’s long association with fellow electronic act Evendorff, who provided a remix of “Higher Ground,” and had worked with Rotersand on the preceding “Grey” and “I Cry” singles. “Higher Ground” is available now via Metropolis Records on Bandcamp and most major digital outlets, with Rotersand also stating that live dates have been planned for 2023, including a string of European festival appearances, all to be announced soon.





Rotersand

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)