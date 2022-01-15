



Roger Eno has garnered a considerable reputation for nearly 40 years as a skilled producer and multi-instrumentalist, with 2022 marking the release of his latest solo endeavor, titled The Turning Year. Focusing primarily on Eno’s prowess on the piano, he describes the album as “like a collection of short stories or photographs of individual scenes, each with its own character but somehow closely related to the other.” Backed by the Scoring Berlin string ensemble, The Turning Year will be Eno’s second album to be released by the Deutsche Grammophon imprint, following his 2020 Mixing Colours collaboration with his brother, the celebrated Brian Eno; stating that it was an honor and a “tremendous compliment” to have that album released by the label, he goes on to explain that the invitation to release The Turning Year was an opportunity to relfect on his quiet home in a small town between Suffolk and Norfolk. He further comments that the album’s freeform and pastoral ambience reflect Eno’s “nostalgia for a better place that no longer exists, or perhaps never existed,” lamenting that Britain has become wrought with division and inequality. Featuring 14 tracks that span 20 years of composition, The Turning Year is due for release via Deutsche Grammophon on April 22, with booklet notes by Eno and cover artwork created by his daughter Cecily Loris Eno; the album will be available digitally via Apple Music and Spotify, while CD and vinyl pre-orders are available through Deutsche Grammophon.

Additionally, Roger Eno will be performing music from the album on May 12 at Haus Zenner in Berlin’s Treptower Park, followed two days later by a performance at the Purcell Room at Queen Elizabeth Hall with the London Contemporary Orchestra. Tickets and additional information for the London performance can be found on the Southbank Centre website, while the same for the Berlin date can be found on the Zenner website.

Roger Eno

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Scoring Berlin

Website, Facebook, YouTube

Deutsche Grammophon

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)