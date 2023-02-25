It has been a full year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the outpouring of support for the Ukrainian people from the musical community continues to hold strong. From Chicago saxophonist Roger Ebner comes the new single, “Blue in Yellow,” a dark electro-jazz piece that captures both in title and atmosphere the tumult and turmoil of the humanitarian crisis; in the artist’s words, “My emotions were an uncomfortable mixture of anger, mournfulness, loss, fear, shock, and the list goes on,” with the song intended to express those feelings and offer a small measure of assistance, with all proceeds from “Blue in Yellow” to support the Razom For Ukraine charity offering humanitarian aid for Ukrainian citizens. Joining the Roger Ebner Band is Dan Milligan (The Joy Thieves, The Burying Kind) on additional percussion and keyboards, as well as Christoph “Krztoff” Liggio (BILE) on additional production and mastering, with the cover artwork created by Greg Rolfes of Eleven12 Design & Photography.
“Blue in Yellow” follows the 2021 single “The Writing’s on the Wall,” marking the second new song from The Roger Ebner Band since 2016’s New World. Ebner has collaborated extensively with Krztoff, the two having founded the Bitter Elixir side project together, and with Ebner appearing on BILE’s Sharks and Covid, Vol.1 and Pot Farmer, Vol.2. Ebner has also appeared on releases by Dogtablet, Machines with Human Skin, Sapphira Vee, Spoils of Grace, Yeti Rain, and Arinova Rhythm Collective, and has shared the stage with W.O.R.M. and Pigface.
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)