



Having earlier this year unveiled his Bitter Elixir collaboration with BILE’s Krztoff, multi-instrumentalist Roger Ebner has revived his own band for the release of a new single, marking the return of the Roger Ebner Band since 2016’s New World. Released on September 3 and now available to stream and purchase on Bandcamp, “The Writing’s On the Wall” sees the artist pursuing a darkly engaging blend of electro/jazz and post-punk, with Ebner’s haunting saxophone and vocal intensity driven by a thunderous arrangement of strident percussion and drones of bass and guitar; joining the band’s ranks for the single are Eric McWhorter (Project .44, W.O.R.M.) and Chrys Anthem Wozniak, with plans for more material to appear in the coming months.







Besides Bitter Elixir, Ebner also appeared as a guest performer on BILE’s Sharks and Covid, Vol. 1 EP, released on May 5 of this year; Ebner has also appeared onstage with Pigface, having performed on the band’s 25th Anniversary show in 2016, and later in Chicago on the band’s late 2019 tour. He has also worked with the likes of Yeti Rain and W.O.R.M., and is the owner and creative director for Music For Movement, whiich generates funding for research and treatment for Parkinson’s Disorder. His New World album, available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, was released on January 1, 2017 and features performances by Joe, William, and Rachel Kopecky, Dimitar, and Craig Walkner.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)