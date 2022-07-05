



10 seasons for any program is a milestone, and Dirk Marshall’s VH US Podcast kicks off this occasion with The Dead Milkmen founder and lead vocalist, 7th Victim member, and DJ and remixer Rodney Anonymous. Anonymous and Marshall delve into a wide range of topics, from time travel to the origins of one of the band’s classic tracks, from sci-fi concepts as de-molecularization and oddly shaped rockets, to Marshall pitching a goth/industrial themed café. With VH US known for its guests having a connection to the professions or experiences depicted in film, this episode focuses on the 1989 “Ozploitation” musical Sons of Steel, in which a time traveler from a post-apocalyptic future must thwart a nuclear submarine’s destruction of the Sydney Opera House; directed by Gary L. Keady and starring Rob Hartley in the lead role as Black Alice, who also performed most of the songs in the movie, along with Australian singer and cabaret performer Jeff Duff. Sons of Steel earned nominations from the Australian Film Institute (AFI) and the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Music Awards. Marshall describes the film simply, “It is wild!”







Past guests over the history of VH US include Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Cocksure, The Joy Thieves), comic book writer/illustrator Leila Del Luca, chefs Aaron Barnett and Gabe Rosen, fashion designer Michelle Lesniak, wine distributor Kristen Castagna, retired phone sex operator Tonya Jone Miller, makeup effects artist Mark Shostrom, and more.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)