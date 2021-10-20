



On October 15, Scottish musician Robin Guthrie has released Mockingbird Love, the first in a planned series for the remainder of 2021. Calling it a concise and to-the-point effort, Guthrie comments that the four-track EP is but an appetizer for the forthcoming November and December releases, showcasing “a big sound and baritone guitars.” He goes on to explain that his focus on instrumental music has been “increasingly an intense endeavor, all the more so as I don’t really share it with anyone” – Mockingbird Love follows the December 2020 release of Guthrie’s Another Flower, which proved to be the last of several collaborative albums with avant-garde poet and composer Harold Budd, who died shortly before the album’s release. With the new record written, performed, mixed, and mastered entirely by Guthrie, he states in conclusion, “I have everything in production now and, hmmm, what could go wrong?” Mockingbird Love is available now in digital and CD formats, released via Soleil Après Minuit; best known for his work in dreampop and shoegaze outfit Cocteau Twins, the album’s October 15 release coincides with that band’s Four Calendar Café in 1993.





Robin Guthrie

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)