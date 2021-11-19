



One month after making a splash with the “Creatures of the Night” single, New York synthpop artist River Huxley follows up his debut with “Synthetic Violence.” As its title suggests, the song blends the grit and lyrical venom of punk with a decidedly infectious and danceable new wave pulse, topped off by Huxley’s saccharine yet emotive vocals; the artist explains its metaphorical lyrics to be reflective of the frustration and turmoil of the times, encouraging listeners to dance in the face of chaos and uncertainty. “Synthetic Violence” is available via all major streaming outlets, with plans for more singles currently in the works. Huxley’s “Creatures of the Night” debut was released on October 22 and has since garnered praise from several international publications, DJs, and playlist curators; the single and itts accompanying video were inspired by his love for the horror imagery and soundtracks of John Carpenter and George A. Romero, while the artist also cites the work of Stanley Kubrick, Alejandro Jodorowsky, and Gaspar Noé, as well as the music of Trent Reznor and David Bowie, and the writings of Hunter S. Thompson and Aldous Huxley.





River Huxley

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)