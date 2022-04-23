



New York artist River Huxley has been pouring his observations and anxieties of our world into his music, which resulted in three singles released in the latter months of 2021. Now, for his first release of 2022, Huxley reveals “Generation Chaos,” in which he continues to address these issues with a more anthemic and confrontational outlook; he explains that the song is a rejection of despair in favor of embracing the chaos, facing the anxiety, and overcoming trauma through creativity and the power of dance, “No matter how arduous our current reality might seem.” Like his previous output, “Generation Chaos” sees the artist blending elements of synthpop, darkwave, and indietronic, with the song now available to stream on Spotify and all major streaming outlets.





