



It’s been several months since River Huxley emerged with a new single, but he is coming back strong with today’s reveal of “Infinite Insomnia.” As the fifth original song of his repertoire, the song not only marks his first single of 2023, but the first official taste of his upcoming Nemesis EP, due to arrive later this year. Drawing heavily on his synthpop and electropunk influences, as well as his background in the New York City underground, the song’s title indicating its themes of insomnia and a society riddled with anxiety and negativity; Huxley explains that the song dwells on the persistent and cyclical nature of “thoughts in your mind that seem endless – infinite” when locked in a sleepless state. “Infinite Insomnia” follows up on the October 2022 release of “Spirits of the Dead,” which was later supplemented by (Alternates) in December.





