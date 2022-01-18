



Ritualz (†‡†) has over the course of more than a decade been exploring varying degrees of dark electronic music, incorporating elements of witch house, post-industrial, darkwave, and dark ambient. Having spent 2021 releasing the tenth anniversary edition of the Ghetto Ass Witch album along with the Rare Trax I+II collection and the standalone “Ray of Light” single, JC Lobo has begun teasing a new album with the impending release of Disintegration, a maxi-single EP featuring seven tracks to signal the forthcoming Radical Macabro record. Due for release on February 1, both the title song “Disintegration” and the PicturePlace remix are available to preview stream, with pre-orders for the EP available now on Bandcamp; also featured on the EP are remixes by Ritualz and Sidewalks and Skeletons, as well as the B-side cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Ugly.” Radical Macabro is planned for release later in 2022, with Lobo promising it to be “the heaviest and darkest Ritualz release yet.”





Ritualz (†‡†)

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)