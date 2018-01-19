Ritual Aesthetic unveils first single from anticipated second album





Denver, Colorado based industrial/metal act Ritual Aesthetic has released the first track from the band’s upcoming followup to the 2014 Decollect debut, titled “The Analog Flesh.” Mixed and mastered by Alex Crescioni of Stygian Sound in Los Angeles, “The Analog Flesh” thematically references “the intellectual and social deconstruction from the physical into the digital genocide of thought.” Ritual Aesthetic founder/vocalist/songwriter Sean Ragan further elaborates about the song relating to the oxymoron of living as “human” and “digital,” and freeing one’s self “from the bondage of this invisible prison.” “The organic phenomenon of interpersonal relationships is a dying breed. Our identities are now defined by what we can fit into 146 characters and any facts or falsehoods are left to disintegrate into nothing. We are living in a hostile age that is a war of ego.”







Planned for release in Winter of 2018, Wound Garden exhibits the band’s transition from Ragan’s one man project into a more collaborative and creative outlet both live and in the studio. “I always wanted RA to eventually grow to be a live entity,” states Ragan, further explaining that the album deviates from the dark electronic roots of Decollect in favor of sitting “on the divided line between organic and artificial.” These themes are present in the album title as well, “a reference to the dichotomy between death and the regenerative force behind all human life.”

“The Analog Flesh” is now available to stream and download on YouTube and Bandcamp. Of Crescioni, who had engineered and mixed Decollect, Ragan praises, “He seems to easily understand what our ears are searching for in the mix engineering department and it just feels right.”

Ritual Aesthetic spent 2017 honing its live muscle opening for the likes of 3TEETH, Revolting Cocks, Front Line Assembly, and My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)