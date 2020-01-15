



Ritual Aesthetic, the Colorado based industrial/metal band founded by Sean Ragan, has announced that the group will be following up on 2018’s Wound Garden with plans for a 2020 release. Ragan explains that the new album will focus thematically on “topics of parapsychology, alternate realities, mental illness and voyeurism in the age of the dark web,” all woven together into a narrative thread from the viewpoint of the “oppressive organizations attached to these things.” In addition, Ritual Aesthetic will be working with Vance Valenzuela of fellow Colorado metal outfit Vale of Pnath, as well as the legendary Chris Vrenna, who will not only be serving as the album’s producer, but also a creative collabator; once a member of Nine Inch Nails, and with production and performance credits that include Marilyn Manson, Smashing Pumpkins, Guns n’ Roses, and Army of the Universe, as well as being renowned for his remixes and compositions for several video game soundtracks, Vrenna continues to release music under his moniker of Tweaker. Ragan goes onto describe the album as an “All-encompassing multimedia project that will serve as an expansion and evolution of our heavy side while revisiting and greatly ramping up our electronic driven roots.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)