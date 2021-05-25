



Although musician/producer Rhys Fulber has kept busy with his solo output, Front Line Assembly, and continuing to produce and remix numerous other artists, it has been six years since the last release under his Conjure One banner. Now, he has announced a new album to follow up 2015’s Holoscenic with the unveiling of the “Animals” single, released on May 21 via Black Hole Recordings. As with all of Conjure One’s output, the song features Fulber’s cinematic sensibilities in ambient and experimental techno, with the vocals and lyrics provided by fellow Canadian artist Jaren; best known for her work in trance and house music, as well as being an author and actress, Jaren’s metaphorical lyricism and engaging vocal style complements that track in a manner that mirrors Fulber’s musical style – only writing when there is something significant to say. Presented in an original and extended mix, “Animals” is now available to purchase/stream via most major outlets. With the revelation of the title and release date still forthcoming, the fifth full-length Conjure One album is expected to be released via Black Hole Recordings later in the year.





Conjure One

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud

Rhys Fulber

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Jaren

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Black Hole Recordings

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)