



To refer to Rhys Fulber a legend at this point would be like saying that water is wet; since the mid ’80s, the Canadian musician/producer has been at the forefront of modern electronic and industrial music. Riding high on a wave of prolific activity, Fulber’s has announced the release of a new solo album, the result of a period of focused writing and composition due to the lockdowns of the past year-and-a-half, titled Brutal Nature. Drawing conceptually on the contrasts of contemplative nature and brutalist architecture, the album was inspired in part by Fulber’s surroundings, having recently relocated from Los Angeles to a small coastal town close to his home city of Vancouver, as well as the expediency of utilizing a smaller home studio setup. As well, the album features a guest appearance on the track “Stare at the Sun” by Youth Code’s Sara Taylor. Brutal Nature follows up on the October 2020 Resolve EP, along with the two Live Dystopia; earlier this year, Fulber also released the “Animals” single as his first Conjure One effort since 2015, featuring Jaren on vocals. Brutal Nature is due for release on November 29 via FR Recordings, with Fulber to appear for a live performance at Urban Spree in Berlin on October 21; tickets for the event are now available.

Rhys Fulber

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)