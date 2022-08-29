They Fell From the Sky

Album: Decade

Category: Alt. Rock / Post-Punk

Label: Say Something Records

Release Date: 2021-10-01





In this writer’s observations, nostalgia has seemingly appeared in cycles of 20-30 years, and as we trudge along into the ‘20s, there does seem to be a growing interest in the social, political, and artistic zeitgeist of the ‘90s. So, perhaps the time is ripe for a band like They Fell From the Sky to appear; formed by drummer Jason Bowld (Pitchshifter, This Is Menace), vocalist Colin Doran (Hundred Reasons, This Is Menace), bassist Lee Erinmez (Snuff), and guitarists Oly Edkins and producer Dave Draper, the band certainly has the pedigree to produce a sound that is sure to transport listeners back to the post-grunge alt. rock bliss of that turbulent decade – it’s only appropriate that the debut bear that simple yet direct title.

Songs like the “The Line,” “Staring at the Sun,” and “The Joy of Hindsight” resound with the kind of anthemic energy that would not have been out of place on the rock radio of the time, Doran’s voice soaring to dizzying and harmonious heights the likes of which demand singing along with your best friends and strangers alike in a crowded arena. The same can be said of “Take or Leave It,” which is catchy enough, wrought with the kind of solid and saccharine songwriting that could only come from seasoned players; and yet, the song doesn’t skimp on a bit of grit and bite for a harder rock tonality. This is even more prevalent on songs like the opening “Dry,” “Can’t Think of Anything,” or the full throttle rocker “One More Obstacle,” on which the riffs and drums hit with the force of a brass-knuckled punch, the vocals teetering at the cusp of unhinged. Something about the locomotive thrust of “Mantrap,” complete with the distortion effects applied to the vocals, gives the song a vibrancy reminiscent of latter-day Killing Joke, the pre-chorus erupting into the fist-waving anthemic melodicism we’ve heard so far before returning to a guttural screaming onslaught that is somehow reminiscent of early Deftones; somehow though, the ending almost feels incomplete as the distant drumming insinuates a lead-in to something that instead fades into quiet. Also interesting is the hidden track that follows “Birth of Stars,” chugging and rhythmic to bely the pop flavor of the verses, the chorus an emotive and explosive release of screams and major-key hits… but with only one verse and one chorus that finally echoes into an almost cosmic fadeout, it’s just the kind of oddity one might have expected from an alt. rock record in the ‘90s, riding that razor’s edge between profundity and pretentiousness.

In some respects, Decade feels like a response to the steadily growing affinity for the musical and artistic trends of the ‘90s, allowing the musicians an opportunity to revisit the sounds of their youth with a wiser and perhaps less cynical mindset – and without sounding like the sort of regretful reverie that one tends to expect from a particular age. There is a sort of novelty to They Fell From the Sky, the kind of flash-in-the-pan pseudo-supergroup that exists purely in a place and time, fated to dissipate just as briskly into the ether. Not that this writer necessarily wishes for that to be the case, for Decade is enjoyable in its wistfulness and rocks hard enough.



Track list:

Dry Crush This World The Line Can’t Think of Anything Take or Leave It Mantrap The Joy of Hindsight One More Obstacle Staring at the Sun Birth of Stars



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)