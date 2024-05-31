Rohn-Lederman

Album: Black and Bleu

Category: Experimental / Electro-pop

Label: Les Disques de la Pantoufle

Release Date: 2024-05-03

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





“The world breaks everyone,” as Ernest Hemingway once wrote, and many musicians have sought to find meaning in a world that seems increasingly cruel and dark. Enter the musical partnership of Emileigh Rohn and Jean-Marc Lederman, with the double-disc collection of Black and Bleu marking the pair’s fourth full album. There’s a certain novelty to the thematic arrangement presented here – one disc focusing on chaos and turmoil, the other offering a sense of fortitude and resolve – that allows for Lederman and Rohn to pursue the full range of their abilities with unmitigated focus.

Naturally, Black is the darker of the two discs, each song resonant with caustic bass lines underscored by carefully constructed percussion, often compounded by the kind of grim distortions Lederman has explored in his numerous outlets. Atop the mechanical detritus are Rohn’s breathy and saccharine vocals, often mixed to provide an eerily intimate presence. Tracks like “So Hungry,” “In Sight,” and “You’re Mine” build from subdued drones to noisy crescendos, while still evoking a gloominess akin to The Bad Seeds, while the percolating synths and arpeggios of “Under Attack Again” and “I Went Too Far” bear a tense EBM flavor, Rohn vacillating from a menacing whisper to lithe melody to punklike shouts, as if barely to maintain composure as she succumbs to the pervasive darkness. Her repetitions of “Another surprise awaits” on the latter track seem almost prophetic for the whole collection, as tracks like the somber ballad of “Bouncing Back” and the conspicuously catchy “Faces Pretend,” as well as lines like “I’ve had to hold my feelings in” on “Eggshells,” not only serve as light gray highlights on Black, but hint at what Bleu has in store.

Still somber in its atmosphere, Bleu is markedly less dissonant and more inviting as Lederman’s instrumentals provide ample room for Rohn’s singing to take centerstage. The wisps and flutters of synths on a song like “Alibi,” and even more so on “This Forest” evoke a warmer, more natural sonic environment teeming with life; on the latter track, a wistful beginning is illuminated by a radiant synth, as if to light our way through the woodsy labyrinth as Rohn sings, “It’s time to head back, and I still don’t want to leave.” A sense of melancholy persists on the smoky nightclub dreaminess of “Tell Me It’s Morning,” the almost childlike whimsy of “Sliding in Socks,” and the rather lovely “At Once” as piano treatments accentuate the query of “Who are we when we need ourselves,” all somewhat reminiscent of Julee Cruise’s collaborations with Angel Badalamenti a la Twin Peaks. The proceedings end in uplifting, even anthemic fashion with “Not a Waste of Time” and “Important,” the lyrics presenting a vulnerable assertion of embracing one’s self-worth.

After the 2022 releases – the RAGE! album and the It Hurts! and We Need a Plan EPs – in which the duo seemed to be immersed in a pervading anger, Black and Bleu appropriately finds Rohn-Lederman bruised, but determined. Stylistically, the two discs offer plenty for varying tastes within a unified framework – there’s a little something for everyone here. The production is as accomplished and as sophisticated as anything Lederman has released, while Rohn’s vocal talents and lyrical prowess are unquestionable. In this regard, the album doesn’t offer much more than the standard of excellence that the two have already long established, but it is that standard that makes it a highpoint in their collective discographies.



Track list:

Black

So Hungry You’re Mine Under Attack Again Bouncing Back Boom Boom Boom In Sight I Went Too Far Faces Pretend Be Ourselves Eggshells



Bleu

Say Goodnight Surreal Collision Still Life At Once Sliding in Socks Alibi Tell Me It’s Morning This Forest Not a Waste of Time Important



