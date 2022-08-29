IAMX

Album: Machinate

Category: Electronic / Experimental

Label: Unfall Productions

Release Date: 2021-11-19





COVID productions have so often been a recipe for dusty B-sides or cobbled remixes, but in Machinate, IAMX does something palpably different. What’s admirable about it is its tastefulness in the modular realm, as these synthesizers are so often wielded to produce interesting textures, but unfortunately, fail to create a sensation of anything resembling pathos or groove. However, Chris Corner blends these unconventional textures to symphonic effect, building pensive soundscapes that flirt with without fully yielding to noise. Numbers like “Normal” resound with a more Swans-meets-Air elegance, resonant vocals handily challenging the conventional timbres of modular music with mournful melodies often unheard of in the niche. “The Absolute Shall” goes more Zen and spacious before breaking down into an aquatic-meets-arctic V▲LH▲LL-infused charm, with “Vulgar Divide” and “Electra Complex” continuing in a more chic, retro clanking with club-infused energy.

Nonetheless, Machinate does offer a bit of the more traditional modular quirk. “Art Bleeds Money” bubbles with a certain offbeat modernistic nihilism akin to Nine Inch Nails or KMFDM, but it’s actually the mathcore machinations of Dillinger Escape Plan that come through in sizeable portions of the album. “Dyscalculia” features skipping, purring lines, groovy but veering more into experimental noise than some of its counterparts. “Buy Fuck Die” continues the mechanical ravel-ike trills more than the aforementioned raw melodies, whereas “Autist” features backwards warping synths and beats, the hallmark casual chill present from beginning to end.

Corner’s often courted androgyny, and so it’s only fitting that his music is equally amorphously bivalent. Rare as it may be, Machinate is a modular-driven album that will lure the uninitiated into its textures without the disappointment of more esoteric offerings, making the record a fine example of how to both diversify and consolidate all in one.



Track list:

Art Bleeds Money Disharmony as Vice The Absolute Shall Dyscalculia Normal Buy Fuck Die Vulgar Divide Elektra Complex Autist



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)