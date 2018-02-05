Resonance FM to host fundraiser featuring :zoviet*france: and Ron Geesin





As part of an annual series fundraising events, Resonance FM will be hosting a special event as part of its weekly radio show, A Duck in a Tree, on February 11 at London’s Café Oto. This event will feature ambient/industrial project :zoviet*france: as the headliner, with support from classic electronic band Langham Research Centre, and composer/sound designer Ron Geesin, who is best known for his collaboration with legendary progressive/rock group Pink Floyd on the band’s 1970 Atom Heart Mother record. Proceeds from the event will be going toward Resonance FM’s move to maintain its broadcasting service. Tickets for the event are now available via SoundCloud and the Café Oto website. A Duck in a Tree showcases a continuous 59 minute mix of what Resonance FM refers to as “some of the best genre-refusing, zero BPM, hypnatropic and maximinimalist recordings” to catch the station’s attention, broadcast weekly in London, British Columbia, Berlin, and Potsdam.

:zoviet*france:

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud

Ron Geesin

Website, YouTube

Langham Reserch Centre

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud

Resonance FM

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Café Oto

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)