



Finnish industrial/metal group Resolution 13 has released a new single, “Evil Tormentor,” along with its companion lyric video. The track is the second single from the band’s upcoming sophomore album, which is currently in the final phases of recordings. The new material continues the narrative of the 2015 debut album Colossal, revolving around the happenings on a prison planet called Resolution 13, with “Evil Tormentor” exploring the tendency of the mind to adapt to a disaster set aboard a foreign spaceship. The single is available to stream on Spotify, and follows the “General Mass” single released in September 2019.







With Tero “Max” Kostermaa assisting the band with recording and mixing, the as-yet-untitled sophomore album continues where Colossal left off, showcasing not only new songs, but also ideas originally conceived for the debut. Resolution 13 was founded in 2010, with each of the band members having served in several other respected groups in the Finnish music scene. Since the release of Colossal, the band has earned numerous awards and accolades.

Resolution 13

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)