



New Jersey act Resident51 has announced the release of its third EP, Distilling the Beast, on October 31 via Halo Askew Entertainment. The downtempo and trap heavy album features guest appearances by Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip, Klutæ), Jason Bazinet (SMP, Front Line Assembly), and violinist Zef Noise (Peter Murphy, Jonathan Davis). Advance digital copies of the EP are available now via Bandcamp, with proceeds going toward funding a vinyl edition in the future. Distilling the Beast follows on the band’s earlier two releases, Altered States and Morphine​/​Methadone, both released in May of this year. Resident51 was formed in 2006 as a challenge to create an opening set for the legendary Psychic TV by award winning producers Elaine Benavides and Kris “Halo” Pierce.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)