



As part of the Chicago band’s new “Pandemic Series,” Replicant released two EPs on May, titled Annihilation and Regression. With these EPs, the band continues its merger of dark post-punk and melodic rock textures with cinematic synthesized atmospheres, thematically addressing the current crisis and calling attention to “ill-informed detractors” who “quietly spread the virus through their ignorance.” Each containing two tracks, Annihilation and Regression were written, recorded, and produced by Replicant entirely in isolation, with Adam Stilson co-producing, mixing, and mastering at Decade Music Studios; like all of Replicant’s past output, the two EPs are available as name-your-price items on Bandcamp, with the band donating 100% of the proceeds going toward various GoFundMe accounts in support of Chicago venues and their staffs, “without whom, Replicant would be nothing.” The “Pandemic Series” follows Replicant’s 2019 release of A Taste of Midnight, which compiled the preceding EPs – 2017’s The Reckoning and 2018’s The Resistance – and donated proceeds to the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project.









Replicant

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)