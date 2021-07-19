



After the release of the Annihilation and Regression EPs as part of the band’s “Pandemic Series” in 2020, electro/post-punk act Replicant has announced a new livestream event. Chronicling the band’s live performance at Thalia Hall in Replicant’s hometown of Chicago this past May, Live in Dystopia will be taking place on Wednesday, July 21 at 7:00pm CST; as the group’s first livestream, admission fees for the stream will instead be a donation-based event to support Afrorack – an organization devoted to bringing worships for modular synthesis to children and young adults in the black and brown communities of Chicago – with suggested donations of $5.00 to be accepted until Thursday, July 29. Live in Dystopia will be available to view on YouTube, while donations can be made via PayPal.











Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)