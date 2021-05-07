



Dark electro-pop artist BARA HARI has joined forces with Re:Mission Entertainment for the follow-up to her well received Pandora’s Box debut, with “Ugly On the Inside” offering another taste of what is to come. With a video that draws inspiration from the visual aesthetics of the ’90s, the artist explains the song’s themes addressing communication in the modern era; pointing the finger at the use of avatars and fabricated identities, BARA HARI’s Samantha Franco comments, “We live in an age where we can create idealized versions of who we are and live as those extensions of ourselves in a sort of man-meets-machine sort of way.” She goes on to say the use of 10-foot angel wings in the video, crafted by Franco herself, not only nods toward R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion,” but also the myth of Icarus, “Someone whose zealotry ultimately led to their demise.”







“Ugly On the Inside” marks the second single release from BARA HARI for 2021, following “Weapon” in March; both songs will be featured on the upcoming New Dark Day EP, due for release on May 21. Produced by Franco with additional production, mixing, and guitars by Ian Flux of Fact Pattern, pre-orders for the new EP are available via the Re:Mission Entertainment website and Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)